8,072 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.