8,072 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

IWM stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit