8,557 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

