$98.90 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $98.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the highest is $99.20 million. Zscaler posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $409.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.30 million to $411.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $526.74 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $546.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 2,359,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,784. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,854 shares of company stock worth $7,591,371. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,614,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 440,077 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 392,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

