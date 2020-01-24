AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $83.54. 13,213,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,317. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.