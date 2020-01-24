Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,312,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

