Acima Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APA opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 1.95. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

