Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $84.07 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $84.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

