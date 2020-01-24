Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,073,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the previous session’s volume of 1,892,502 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $26.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,570,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,062 shares of company stock worth $6,490,986. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.