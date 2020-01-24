Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 77,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,029 shares of company stock worth $61,883,356 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

