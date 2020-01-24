ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ADTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 358,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,969. The stock has a market cap of $486.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 34.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $7,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $2,431,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 57.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 248,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

