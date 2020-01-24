Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Media stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a media sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Advantage Lithium stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,567. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. Advantage Lithium has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.70.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Advantage Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

