Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 218.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

