Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 21,367 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Bank of America by 36.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

