AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. AFLAC makes up 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.06% of AFLAC worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $52.39. 200,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,511. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.