AGCO’s (AGCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.31.

AGCO stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,208,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in AGCO by 42.9% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AGCO by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

