Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.20

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.20 and traded as high as $81.60. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 473,085 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.69, for a total value of C$806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,771,352.25. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.93, for a total value of C$131,434.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,027,786.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,316.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

