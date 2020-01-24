Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

AIMT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. 1,243,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.02. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

