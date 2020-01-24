Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.76.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $154.78 and a 1 year high of $241.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.