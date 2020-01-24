Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 864,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 326,249 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $17.34.

AKCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

