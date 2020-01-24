Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,662. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 70.34% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

