Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 988,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.57. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Also, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,382,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,024,575. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alector by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alector by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

