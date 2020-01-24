Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.89. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 170,070 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 151,893 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

