Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Alkermes has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,176.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

