Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after buying an additional 837,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145,394. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

