Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,750,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 6,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,168. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

