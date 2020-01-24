Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading Up 6.8%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.31, approximately 7,543,480 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,207,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

