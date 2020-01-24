Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,486.18. The stock had a trading volume of 98,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,384.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,263.24. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

