AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 314 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.06. 5,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,999. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $166.52 and a 12-month high of $250.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.