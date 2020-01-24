AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,836 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

