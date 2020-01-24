AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $1.85 Million in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAMR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

