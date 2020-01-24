AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $547,000 Investment in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Palomar by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of PLMR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.01. 13,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,493. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,302,500 shares of company stock worth $203,516,200 over the last ninety days.

Palomar Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.