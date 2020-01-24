AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

BSJM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

