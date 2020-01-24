AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 15,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,400. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43.

