Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €43.00 by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €46.45 ($54.01) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.80. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

