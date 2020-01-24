Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,038,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.