Altyn (LON:ALTN) Shares Down 0.9%

Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), approximately 2,324,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 505,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $14.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.

About Altyn (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

