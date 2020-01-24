AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Down 17.7%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) dropped 17.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.63, approximately 2,685,278 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,195,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

AMAG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $326.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

