Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. 587,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $75.19.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

