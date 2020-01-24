American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-6.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.00-6.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.