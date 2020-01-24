American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Receives $49.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

AAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 328,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

