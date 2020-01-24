Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.