AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 18th

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of ASRV opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

