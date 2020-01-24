AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,708,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,514,000 after buying an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after buying an additional 630,123 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 220,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

