Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Amgen by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after acquiring an additional 241,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,919. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

