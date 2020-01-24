Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $198.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $198.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.59. 5,009,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,969. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.