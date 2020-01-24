Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $198.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $198.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of AMGN traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.59. 5,009,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,969. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit