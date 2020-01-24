Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,969. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Comments


