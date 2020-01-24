Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.83. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 761,976 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.