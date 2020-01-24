Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post sales of $38.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.95 billion to $39.15 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $132.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.25 billion to $133.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $156.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $154.56 billion to $159.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,466.17. 1,488,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,384.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 2,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

