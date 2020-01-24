Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Everi posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Everi’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 3,013.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 474.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 949,788 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Everi by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 841,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 502,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everi by 163.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 452,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 82.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 435,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 196,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

