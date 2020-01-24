Analysts Expect 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 58.com will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 58.com.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WUBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.66.

WUBA opened at $63.72 on Friday. 58.com has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 58.com during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 58.com during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 58.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

